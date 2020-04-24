Menu
2014 Ford Mustang

V6 PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4937700
  • Stock #: 5690
  • VIN: 1zvbp8em4e5222840
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

A local Ford Mustang V6 Premium Convertible. Well equipped with Comfort Group, Heated power leather front seats, Shaker sound system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tilt steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Air conditioning, Power soft top, Parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, 18 Alloy wheels. 3.7L V6 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 305hp / 280lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Entertainment Package
  • Driver Side Airbag

