$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2014 Ford Mustang
2014 Ford Mustang
Coupe Premium
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
87,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8648003
- Stock #: P0374A
- VIN: 1ZVBP8AM5E5323634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P0374A
- Mileage 87,500 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9