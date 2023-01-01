Menu
2014 Ford Mustang

54,686 KM

Details Description

$25,380

+ tax & licensing
$25,380

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

Premium w/ LED headlights, Heated Seats, New Tires

2014 Ford Mustang

Premium w/ LED headlights, Heated Seats, New Tires

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$25,380

+ taxes & licensing

54,686KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9535819
  • Stock #: V-63853
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8EMXE5300618

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,686 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning / AM/FM / Anti-Lock Braking System / Brand New Tires (Front & Rear) / Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Cruise Control / GREAT PERFORMANCE VEHICLE !!! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don’t, we’ll come pick it up. We want to buy your car! Visit our website, fill out our simple form (takes 1 minute) and get a real offer to sell or trade in your vehicle. Canada Drives is the fastest, safest and smartest way to sell your car. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we’ll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we’ll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;LED Headlights;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Bluetooth Connectivity;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Heated Seats;Heated Side Mirrors;In-Dash CD;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);Traction Control (TCS);Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

