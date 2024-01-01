Menu
<p>$11900 + $195 Doc. fee***8 passengers, Mint Condition***</p>

2014 GMC Acadia

159,000 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Acadia

SLE2

2014 GMC Acadia

SLE2

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKVPKD6EJ337569

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

$11900 + $195 Doc. fee***8 passengers, Mint Condition***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2014 GMC Acadia