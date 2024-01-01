$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 GMC Acadia
SLE2
2014 GMC Acadia
SLE2
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKKVPKD6EJ337569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 159,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
$11900 + $195 Doc. fee***8 passengers, Mint Condition***
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From ML Motors
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 157,045 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla SE CVT 49,789 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
2005 Nissan X-Trail 0 $795 + tax & lic
Email ML Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
Call Dealer
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2014 GMC Acadia