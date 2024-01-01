Menu
2014 Honda Odyssey

165,369 KM

Details Features

$20,642

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2014 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$20,642

+ taxes & licensing

165,369KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL5H98EB512161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA12161
  • Mileage 165,369 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$20,642

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Honda Odyssey