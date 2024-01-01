$20,642+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
165,369KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL5H98EB512161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA12161
- Mileage 165,369 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
