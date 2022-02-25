$16,900+ tax & licensing
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
Premium
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
107,654KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8363157
- Stock #: ML5848
- VIN: KMHHT6KD4EU121039
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,654 KM
$16900 + $195 Doc. fee
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
