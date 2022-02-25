Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

107,654 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Premium

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

107,654KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8363157
  • Stock #: ML5848
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD4EU121039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,654 KM

Vehicle Description

$16900 + $195 Doc. fee

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2015 Ford Escape SE
 216,936 KM
$10,750 + tax & lic
2003 BMW X5 3.0i
 182,380 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 204,829 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory