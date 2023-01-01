$15,478+ tax & licensing
$15,478
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL 3.3L AWD Limited
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
152,018KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10356981
- Stock #: 26UTNA48616
- VIN: KM8SNDHF5EU048616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FROSTED MOCHA
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 152,018 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
1 KEY + MANUAL
