2014 Jeep Patriot

124,118 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2014 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

124,118KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8660173
  Stock #: ML5934
  VIN: 1C4NJPAA1ED653518

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 124,118 KM

Vehicle Description

$10900 + $195 Doc.. fee

***Mint Condition***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

