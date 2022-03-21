$10,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
124,118KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: ML5934
- VIN: 1C4NJPAA1ED653518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,118 KM
Vehicle Description
$10900 + $195 Doc.. fee
***Mint Condition***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
