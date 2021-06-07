2014 Lamborghini Aventador

+ taxes & licensing
A Canadian, accident free Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Coupe. Well equipped with Heated power alcantara / leather seats, Sensonum premium audio system, Satellite radio, Jukebox, Dual SD slots, AMI, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Climate control, Keyless entry, Push button ignition, Leather headliner, Transparent engine cover, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, 3M wrap on front bumper / headlights / mirrors, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, Front end lift system, Yellow brake calipers, Carbon ceramic brakes, 21 Front / 22 Rear gloss black PUR FL25 wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires. 6.5L V12 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 700hp / 507lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
