2014 Lamborghini Aventador

20,300 KM

Details Description

$379,980

+ tax & licensing
$379,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2014 Lamborghini Aventador

2014 Lamborghini Aventador

LP700-4 COUPE

2014 Lamborghini Aventador

LP700-4 COUPE

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$379,980

+ taxes & licensing

20,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7215197
  Stock #: 6090
  VIN: ZHWCC1ZD3ELA02213

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 12-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 6090
  Mileage 20,300 KM

Vehicle Description

A Canadian, accident free Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Coupe. Well equipped with Heated power alcantara / leather seats, Sensonum premium audio system, Satellite radio, Jukebox, Dual SD slots, AMI, Bluetooth, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Climate control, Keyless entry, Push button ignition, Leather headliner, Transparent engine cover, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, 3M wrap on front bumper / headlights / mirrors, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, Front end lift system, Yellow brake calipers, Carbon ceramic brakes, 21 Front / 22 Rear gloss black PUR FL25 wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires. 6.5L V12 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 700hp / 507lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

