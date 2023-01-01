$28,380+ tax & licensing
2014 Land Rover Evoque
Dynamic w/ Meridian Audio System, Nav, Rear Cam
Canada Drives - Vancouver
555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8
$28,380
- Listing ID: 9538261
- Stock #: V-73887
- VIN: SALVT2BG7EH932751
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 134,538 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Premium audio system: Meridian, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. Recent Arrival! Gray 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 240hp 4D Sport Utility Dynamic 4WD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * Owners typically rave about stand-out looks, a beautifully trimmed cabin, above-average luxury crossover capability, and a long list of highly effective feature touches. The potent lighting system, a highly effective automatic four-wheel-drive system, as well as its stable handling and good ride quality are also noted, provided the model in question isn’t riding the available up-sized wheels with low-profile tires. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
