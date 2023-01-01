Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Land Rover Evoque

134,538 KM

Details Description

$28,380

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,380

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2014 Land Rover Evoque

2014 Land Rover Evoque

Dynamic w/ Meridian Audio System, Nav, Rear Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Land Rover Evoque

Dynamic w/ Meridian Audio System, Nav, Rear Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9538261
  2. 9538261
  3. 9538261
  4. 9538261
  5. 9538261
Contact Seller

$28,380

+ taxes & licensing

134,538KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9538261
  • Stock #: V-73887
  • VIN: SALVT2BG7EH932751

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,538 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Premium audio system: Meridian, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. Recent Arrival! Gray 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 9-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 240hp 4D Sport Utility Dynamic 4WD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Reviews: * Owners typically rave about stand-out looks, a beautifully trimmed cabin, above-average luxury crossover capability, and a long list of highly effective feature touches. The potent lighting system, a highly effective automatic four-wheel-drive system, as well as its stable handling and good ride quality are also noted, provided the model in question isn’t riding the available up-sized wheels with low-profile tires. Source: autoTRADER.ca VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2017 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 51,368 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 63,765 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Golf...
 37,485 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory