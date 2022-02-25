Menu
2014 Land Rover LR2

73,372 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2014 Land Rover LR2

2014 Land Rover LR2

2014 Land Rover LR2

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

73,372KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8327994
  Stock #: B30720
  VIN: SALFP2BGXEH413072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B30720
  • Mileage 73,372 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

