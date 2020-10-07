Menu
2014 Land Rover Range Rover

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$52,980

+ tax & licensing
Sport Autobiography Dynamic 4WD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

59,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6184773
  • Stock #: 5881
  • VIN: salwv2ef7ea324285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5881
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic 4WD. Well equipped with Autobiography Climate Pack, Heated and ventilated 16-way power leather front memory seats, Heated and ventilated rear seats, Four zone climate control, Rear seat entertainment system, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Meridian premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Adaptive cruise control with Queue Assist, Intelligent emergency braking, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Terrain response driving programs, Center console cooler box, Wood trim, Stainless steel sport pedals, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Soft close doors, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Full size spare wheel, Power tailgate, Surround camera system, Front and rear parking sensors, Park assist, Sport badge in red, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, Headlamp washing system, Brembo brakes with red calipers, 22 5-Split spoke alloy wheels. 5.0L Supercharged V8 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 510hp / 461lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

