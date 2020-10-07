2014 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
A local Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic 4WD. Well equipped with Autobiography Climate Pack, Heated and ventilated 16-way power leather front memory seats, Heated and ventilated rear seats, Four zone climate control, Rear seat entertainment system, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Meridian premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Adaptive cruise control with Queue Assist, Intelligent emergency braking, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Terrain response driving programs, Center console cooler box, Wood trim, Stainless steel sport pedals, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Soft close doors, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Full size spare wheel, Power tailgate, Surround camera system, Front and rear parking sensors, Park assist, Sport badge in red, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, LED Fog lights, Headlamp washing system, Brembo brakes with red calipers, 22 5-Split spoke alloy wheels. 5.0L Supercharged V8 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 510hp / 461lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
