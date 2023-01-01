2014 Lexus IS 250

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 0 , 8 3 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10002860

10002860 Stock #: 2P53521

2P53521 VIN: JTHCF1D20E5011604

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 2P53521

Mileage 180,834 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.