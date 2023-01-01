$CALL+ tax & licensing
Carter Honda
604-256-1359
2014 Lexus IS 250
2014 Lexus IS 250
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
604-256-1359
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
180,834KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10002860
- Stock #: 2P53521
- VIN: JTHCF1D20E5011604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2P53521
- Mileage 180,834 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1