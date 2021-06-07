Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

150,972 KM

$14,889

+ tax & licensing
$14,889

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS - locally driven, non smoker with power seat!

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS - locally driven, non smoker with power seat!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$14,889

+ taxes & licensing

150,972KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7216313
  Stock #: M19232A
  VIN: JM3KE2CY2E0411423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,972 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in the 2014 Mazda CX5 GS at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver, #1 Certified Pre-Owned Mazda Dealer in Western Canada, offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this CX5.

To see the pre-owned 2014 Mazda CX5 GS, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or call us at 604-294-4299

WARRANTY:

-Our vehicles come with balance of factory warranty or 8-month complementary powertrain warranty.

-A documentation fee of: $598

-153. point safety inspection

-local vehicle

-non Smoker

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Email Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

