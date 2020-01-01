Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

87,736 KM

$16,116

$16,116

OpenRoad Hyundai Boundary

604-297-0066

GT-SKY at

OpenRoad Hyundai Boundary

2395 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5M 4W5

604-297-0066

87,736KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6217983
  Stock #: GS3596A
  VIN: JM1BM1W33E1207620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # GS3596A
  • Mileage 87,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Have a look at this gorgeous locally-owned and meticulously dealer-serviced 2014 Mazda 3 Sedan GT with Technology Package! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a near-perfect accident history, this incredible Japanese-built Mazda 3 GT has been maintained in immaculate condition both inside and out! Equipped with Mazda's 2.5L Skyactive 4-cylinder powerplant producing an impressive 184 hp and 185 ft/lbs of torque, this sporty Mazda 3 GT Sedan also acheives an incredible combined average fuel economy rating of only 6.1L/100 kms! Appointed with an array of features, this Mazda 3 GT comes complete with Adaptive Cruise Control, automatic rain-sensing wipers, power heated leather seats, intelligent keyless entry with push button start, power sliding glass sunroof, Bose premium sound with steering wheel audio controls, 18' alloy wheels, four wheel disc brakes with ABS and Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and automatic climate control! To truly witness the incredible value that this 2014 Mazda 3 GT Sedan represents, in this perfect condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence that your purchase is protected by the OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned program which includes a 3 day money-back guarantee, a 30 day/2,000 kms exchange privilege, a 90 day/5,000 kms powertrain warranty, a guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! Safeguard Pre-Owned includes: 3 Year Key Fob Replacement, 3 Year Tire & Rim Road Hazard Protection, 3 Year Rim Cosmetic Repair Protection, FREE Next Oil/Filter Change, FULL Tank Of Fuel, and Professionally Detailed! Give us a call, and ask one of our Product Specialists how we can help you take this marvelous 2014 Mazda 3 Sedan GT home today!

Vehicle Features

Luxury Package
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Exterior Colour - Soul Red Mica

