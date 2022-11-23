2014 Mazda MAZDA3

$16,876 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 7 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9406006

9406006 Stock #: 26UTNA07098

26UTNA07098 VIN: JM1BM1L7XE1107098

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UTNA07098

Mileage 64,781 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.