Menu
Account
Sign In
Free First Oil Change* WHY CARTER HONDA? Exceeding our Customers Expectations for Over 30 Years. Upfront Pricing, ZERO Hidden Fees and 7-Day Exchange Policy 4.5 Google Star Rating with 2000+ Customer Reviews 2023, 2022 and 2021 Dealer of the Year Award from Dealer Rater CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed! Award-Winning Honda Vehicle Selection Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates Multilingual Consultants Comfortable Non-Pressured Showroom Were here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve! QUESTIONS? GREAT! WEVE GOT ANSWERS! CALL OR TEXT US NOW! (604) 736-2821 (Doc. Fee: $795.00 | Dealer Code: 1100)

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

138,321 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

4dr Wgn Auto GS

Watch This Vehicle
12736860

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

4dr Wgn Auto GS

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-736-2821

Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,321KM
VIN JM1CW2CL1E0178505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Zeal Red Mica
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Free First Oil Change*

WHY CARTER HONDA?

Exceeding our Customers' Expectations for Over 30 Years.

Upfront Pricing, ZERO Hidden Fees and 7-Day Exchange Policy

4.5 Google Star Rating with 2000+ Customer Reviews
2023, 2022 and 2021 Dealer of the Year Award from Dealer Rater
CARFAX - Full Vehicle Service History
Vehicle Trades Welcome! Best Price Guaranteed!

Award-Winning Honda Vehicle Selection
Fast Approvals and 99% Acceptance Rates
Multilingual Consultants
Comfortable Non-Pressured Showroom

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!

QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
CALL OR TEXT US NOW! (604) 736-2821
(Doc. Fee: $795.00 | Dealer Code: 1100)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carter Honda

Used 2023 Toyota Highlander LE AWD for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Toyota Highlander LE AWD 20,638 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda HR-V Touring AWD CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Honda HR-V Touring AWD CVT 37,500 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Vancouver, BC
2022 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 13,900 KM $39,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carter Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

604-736-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-2821

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Carter Honda

604-736-2821

2014 Mazda MAZDA5