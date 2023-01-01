Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

125,420 KM

Details Description

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC w/ Pano Roof, Adapt Cruise, Power Gate

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC w/ Pano Roof, Adapt Cruise, Power Gate

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

  1. 9636673
  2. 9636673
  3. 9636673
  4. 9636673
  5. 9636673
  6. 9636673
  7. 9636673
  8. 9636673
  9. 9636673
  10. 9636673
  11. 9636673
  12. 9636673
  13. 9636673
  14. 9636673
  15. 9636673
  16. 9636673
  17. 9636673
  18. 9636673
  19. 9636673
  20. 9636673
  21. 9636673
  22. 9636673
  23. 9636673
  24. 9636673
  25. 9636673
  26. 9636673
  27. 9636673
  28. 9636673
  29. 9636673
  30. 9636673
  31. 9636673
  32. 9636673
  33. 9636673
  34. 9636673
  35. 9636673
  36. 9636673
Contact Seller

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,420KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9636673
  • Stock #: V-72481
  • VIN: WDDHF8JB7EA888883

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,420 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / E-CLASS E350 TRIM / AWD / 3.5L / 1 KEY / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Adaptive Cruise Control / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Premium Sound System / Panoramic Sunroof / Heated Rear Seats / GREAT FOR CRUISING THE CITY IN! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:Alloy Wheels;Fog Lights;Keyless Entry;Parking Sensors;Power Lift Gate;Adaptive Cruise Control;Air Conditioning;Anti-Lock Braking System;Auto Climate Control;Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror;Blind Spot Monitoring;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Drive Mode Select;Dual Air Bags;Emergency Key;Heated Seats;Heated Steering Wheel;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Folding Mirrors;Power Locks;Power Seats;Power Steering;Power Windows;Tilt & Telescopic Steering;Universal Garage Door Opener;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Premium Sound System;Panoramic Sunroof;Memory Seats;Electronic E-Brake;Heated Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 125,420 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Versa SV...
 43,236 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 13,000 KM
$41,380 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory