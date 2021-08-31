Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

66,700 KM

Details

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

66,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7923537
  • Stock #: 6238
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB7EA307277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6238
  • Mileage 66,700 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC 4Matic. Well equipped with Premium Package, Bi-xenon Headlamp Package and Driving Assistance Package. Including Heated 14-way power front leather memory seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, 6 Disc CD changer, Memory card slot, Music register, Aux input, Usb storage, Media interface, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Passive blind spot assist, Passive lane keeping assist, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim, Illuminated door sills, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, 360 Degree camera system with 6 view modes, Front and rear parking sensors, Aluminum running boards, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, 19 5-Twin spoke alloy wheels. 3.0L Turbo diesel V6 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 240hp / 455lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290  

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

