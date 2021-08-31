2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
A local accident free Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC 4Matic. Well equipped with Premium Package, Bi-xenon Headlamp Package and Driving Assistance Package. Including Heated 14-way power front leather memory seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, 6 Disc CD changer, Memory card slot, Music register, Aux input, Usb storage, Media interface, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Passive blind spot assist, Passive lane keeping assist, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim, Illuminated door sills, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, 360 Degree camera system with 6 view modes, Front and rear parking sensors, Aluminum running boards, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, 19 5-Twin spoke alloy wheels. 3.0L Turbo diesel V6 mated to a 7 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 240hp / 455lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7