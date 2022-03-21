Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

138,558 KM

$17,800

$17,800

ML Motors

604-551-1009

SL

SL

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$17,800

138,558KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8921830
  • Stock #: ML5990
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3EC800242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,558 KM

Vehicle Description

$17800 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

