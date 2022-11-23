Menu
2014 Nissan Sentra

142,807 KM

Details Features

$10,895

+ tax & licensing
$10,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

1.8 S CVT

1.8 S CVT

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9427758
  • Stock #: 26UTNA09149
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP9EL609149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 142,807 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

