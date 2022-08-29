2014 Nissan Versa

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 3 9 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9049537

9049537 Stock #: 26UTNA97716

26UTNA97716 VIN: 3N1CE2CP8EL397716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UTNA97716

Mileage 111,394 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.