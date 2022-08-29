$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2014 Nissan Versa
2014 Nissan Versa
Sedan 1.6 SL CVT
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
111,394KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9049537
- Stock #: 26UTNA97716
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP8EL397716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA97716
- Mileage 111,394 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9