$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2014 Subaru BRZ
2014 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
89,442KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8271438
- Stock #: P0326A
- VIN: JF1ZCAC17E9600614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 89,442 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9