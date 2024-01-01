Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Subaru Forester

91,920 KM

Details Features

$16,897

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited Pkg w/ Eyesight at

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited Pkg w/ Eyesight at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$16,897

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,920KM
Used
VIN JF2SJCPCXEH418700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA18700
  • Mileage 91,920 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT 44,864 KM $28,981 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring at for sale in Vancouver, BC
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring at 46,167 KM $25,625 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Eyesight CVT for sale in Vancouver, BC
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Eyesight CVT 35,541 KM $31,986 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,897

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Forester