$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2014 Subaru Forester
2014 Subaru Forester
2.5i Touring at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
68,970KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8243952
- Stock #: AS9052A
- VIN: JF2SJCHC5EH548415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 68,970 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9