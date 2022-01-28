Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Subaru Forester

68,970 KM

Details

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring at

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,970KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8243952
  • Stock #: AS9052A
  • VIN: JF2SJCHC5EH548415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 68,970 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 220,041 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 96,641 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3
 42,304 KM
$69,950 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory