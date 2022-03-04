$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2014 Subaru Forester
2014 Subaru Forester
2.5i Touring at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
135,213KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8594321
- Stock #: P0401
- VIN: JF2SJCHC0EH512017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
- Interior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P0401
- Mileage 135,213 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9