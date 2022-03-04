Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

135,213 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2.5i Touring at

2.5i Touring at

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

135,213KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8594321
  • Stock #: P0401
  • VIN: JF2SJCHC0EH512017

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 135,213 KM

2 KEYS + MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

