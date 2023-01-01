Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

91,078 KM

Details Features

$18,282

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,282

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring Pkg CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring Pkg CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$18,282

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
91,078KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9975986
  • Stock #: 26UTNA61710
  • VIN: JF2GPACC7E8261710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA61710
  • Mileage 91,078 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 156,797 KM
$11,144 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru XV Cross...
 8,371 KM
$35,468 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Cross...
 40,171 KM
$34,084 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory