2014 Toyota Tacoma

129,600 KM

Details

$36,295

+ tax & licensing
$36,295

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2014 Toyota Tacoma

2014 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A

2014 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$36,295

+ taxes & licensing

129,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8039752
  • Stock #: BR0395B
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN5EX021375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 129,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Subaru Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned car, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

