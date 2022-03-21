$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2014 Toyota Tacoma
2014 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
145,959KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8734565
- Stock #: P0431
- VIN: 5TFMU4FN2EX026792
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P0431
- Mileage 145,959 KM
Vehicle Features
1 KEY + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9