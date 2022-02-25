Menu
2014 Toyota Yaris

98,685 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

LE

LE

Location

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

+ taxes & licensing

98,685KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8380566
  • Stock #: MP3326
  • VIN: VNKKTUD30EA008099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # MP3326
  • Mileage 98,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in the Toyota Yaris at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this Yaris.

..

To see the pre-owned Toyota Yaris, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or call us at 604-294-4299

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Power Mirror(s)
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

