2014 Toyota Yaris

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 6 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8380566

8380566 Stock #: MP3326

MP3326 VIN: VNKKTUD30EA008099

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # MP3326

Mileage 98,685 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering Temporary spare tire Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.