2015 Audi A8
NWB 3.0 TDI quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
127,272KM
Used
VIN WAUJMAFD5FN000643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phantom Black Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Nougat Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA00643
- Mileage 127,272 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
