2015 Audi A8

127,272 KM

$29,624

+ tax & licensing
NWB 3.0 TDI quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Used
VIN WAUJMAFD5FN000643

  • Exterior Colour Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA00643
  • Mileage 127,272 KM

2 KEYS + MANUAL

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

