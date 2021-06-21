Menu
2015 BMW 3 Series

62,500 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
D.V. Exotic Auto Group

604-416-8988

Gran Turismo 335i xDrive

Location

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

604-416-8988

62,500KM
Used
  • VIN: WBA3X9C53FD868769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW 335i GT xDrive with 62,500kms. It Comes With Turbo Engine, M Design Exterior, M Performance Wheels, M Power Steering Wheel, M Door Sill, Navigation, Keyless Start&Entry, 360 Back-Up Camera, Panorama Roof, Power Trunk, Blind Spot Detection, Drive Assistance, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System And Much More!Stock# B158BLease&Finance O.A.C $595 Documentation FeeWe provide History&Service Report, and also Inspection Report!DL# 40579

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

D.V. Exotic Auto Group

8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9

