2015 BMW 4 Series
428i Xdrive Convertible
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
$33,980
- Listing ID: 8787152
- Stock #: 6416
- VIN: WBA3V9C53FP798565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 69,700 KM
Vehicle Description
A local BMW 428i xDrive Convertible. Well equipped with Premium Package and Performance Package. Including Heated power front leather seats, Dual zone climate control, Navigation, Satellite radio, Music collection, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Comfort access keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Brushed aluminum trim, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Power hard top, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, M Sport brakes, 19 Light alloy star-spoke design wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 240hp / 255lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
