2015 BMW 4 Series

$33,980 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 7 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8787152

8787152 Stock #: 6416

6416 VIN: WBA3V9C53FP798565

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 69,700 KM

Vehicle Features Security Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.