2015 BMW M6

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
+ taxes & licensing
A Canadian, accident free BMW M6 Cabriolet. Well equipped with Executive Package, Heated and ventilated 20-way power leather front memory seats, Active front seats, Dual zone climate control, Heads up display, Navigation, Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, Satellite radio, Music collection, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Active blind spot detection, Forward collision warning, Pedestrian warning, Lane departure warning, Speed limit information, Cruise control, Comfort access keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Adjustable throttle / suspension / steering / transmission, M1 & M2 buttons with fully adjustable settings, Carbon fiber interior trim, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Illuminated door sills, Soft close doors, Power soft top, Rear view camera, Surround view camera system, Front side cameras, Front and rear parking sensors, M Performance titanium exhaust system, Active LED headlights, LED Running lights, M Carbon ceramic brakes, 20 Black M Double spoke alloy wheels. 4.4L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed M Double clutch shiftable automatic transmission producing 560hp / 500lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7