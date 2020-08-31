Menu
2015 BMW M6

27,400 KM

Details Description Features

$72,980

+ tax & licensing
$72,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2015 BMW M6

2015 BMW M6

Cabriolet Frozen Black & M Carbon Ceramic Brakes

2015 BMW M6

Cabriolet Frozen Black & M Carbon Ceramic Brakes

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$72,980

+ taxes & licensing

27,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5744745
  Stock #: 5802
  VIN: wbslz9c54fd651205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5802
  • Mileage 27,400 KM

Vehicle Description

A Canadian, accident free BMW M6 Cabriolet. Well equipped with Executive Package, Heated and ventilated 20-way power leather front memory seats, Active front seats, Dual zone climate control, Heads up display, Navigation, Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, Satellite radio, Music collection, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Active blind spot detection, Forward collision warning, Pedestrian warning, Lane departure warning, Speed limit information, Cruise control, Comfort access keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Adjustable throttle / suspension / steering / transmission, M1 & M2 buttons with fully adjustable settings, Carbon fiber interior trim, Carpet and all weather floor mats, Illuminated door sills, Soft close doors, Power soft top, Rear view camera, Surround view camera system, Front side cameras, Front and rear parking sensors, M Performance titanium exhaust system, Active LED headlights, LED Running lights, M Carbon ceramic brakes, 20 Black M Double spoke alloy wheels. 4.4L Twin turbo V8 mated to a 7 speed M Double clutch shiftable automatic transmission producing 560hp / 500lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

