$20,995
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2015 Buick Encore
2015 Buick Encore
FWD Convenience
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
72,137KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8361096
- Stock #: AS1686A
- VIN: KL4CJASB4FB218318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 72,137 KM
Vehicle Features
2 KEYS + NO MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
