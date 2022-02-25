Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Buick Encore

72,137 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Encore

2015 Buick Encore

FWD Convenience

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick Encore

FWD Convenience

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,137KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8361096
  • Stock #: AS1686A
  • VIN: KL4CJASB4FB218318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 72,137 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 12,468 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru WRX 4Dr ...
 34,700 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2021 Land Rover Defe...
 32,766 KM
$90,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory