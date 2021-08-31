Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

176,103 KM

Details Description

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-778-4869

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT 1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT 1LT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

1-888-778-4869

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

176,103KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7862175
  • Stock #: 21737A
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB4F7275834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Climb inside the 2015 Chevrolet Cruze! A sporty sedan seating as many as 5 occupants with ease! Top features include air conditioning, a tachometer, a trip computer, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Downtown

1395 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G9

