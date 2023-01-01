Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

76,680 KM

$20,780

+ tax & licensing
$20,780

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

$20,780

+ taxes & licensing

76,680KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9535831
  • Stock #: V-70431
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAG3FN736870

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Cloth. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2015 Chrysler 200 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT 4D Sedan Limited FWD Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Owner reviews point towards selection, generous feature content for the money, smooth and punchy V6 power, and an upscale cabin as the prime reasons that shoppers considered the Chrysler 200. Good brakes, good headlights, and a straightforward central command touchscreen interface round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

