$20,780+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-688-2408
2015 Chrysler 200
Limited w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats
Location
Canada Drives - Vancouver
555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8
- Listing ID: 9535831
- Stock #: V-70431
- VIN: 1C3CCCAG3FN736870
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 76,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Cloth. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2015 Chrysler 200 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT 4D Sedan Limited FWD Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Owner reviews point towards selection, generous feature content for the money, smooth and punchy V6 power, and an upscale cabin as the prime reasons that shoppers considered the Chrysler 200. Good brakes, good headlights, and a straightforward central command touchscreen interface round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
