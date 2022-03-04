Menu
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

113,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

TOURING

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

113,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8539964
  • Stock #: AS5081A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG4FR706030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

