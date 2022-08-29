Menu
2015 Dodge Challenger

52,500 KM

$42,980

+ tax & licensing
$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2015 Dodge Challenger

2015 Dodge Challenger

R/T Coupe

2015 Dodge Challenger

R/T Coupe

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$42,980

+ taxes & licensing

52,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9142507
  Stock #: 6494
  VIN: 2C3CDZBT6FH718643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 52,500 KM

Vehicle Description

A local Dodge Challenger R/T Coupe. Well equipped with Premium Sound Group, Heated and ventilated front leather seats, Power driver's seat, Dual zone climate control, Power sunroof, Navigation, Haman Kardon 18 speaker premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, SD Card slot, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Remote start, Back up camera, Parking sensors, Airarid air intake, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, 22 Niche wheels. 5.7L V8 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 375hp / 410lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Block Heater

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

