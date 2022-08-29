$42,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2015 Dodge Challenger
R/T Coupe
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$42,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9142507
- Stock #: 6494
- VIN: 2C3CDZBT6FH718643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 52,500 KM
Vehicle Description
A local Dodge Challenger R/T Coupe. Well equipped with Premium Sound Group, Heated and ventilated front leather seats, Power driver's seat, Dual zone climate control, Power sunroof, Navigation, Haman Kardon 18 speaker premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, SD Card slot, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Remote start, Back up camera, Parking sensors, Airarid air intake, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, 22 Niche wheels. 5.7L V8 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 375hp / 410lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Blue Star Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.