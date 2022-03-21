$11,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
203,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8741189
- Stock #: ML5952
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG8FR584366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 203,325 KM
Vehicle Description
$11950 + $195 Doc. fee
***Fully loaded power sliding door power hatch, mechanically inspected, mint condition***
***Dealer #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
