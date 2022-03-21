Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

203,325 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

203,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8741189
  • Stock #: ML5952
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG8FR584366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 203,325 KM

Vehicle Description

$11950 + $195 Doc. fee

***Fully loaded power sliding door power hatch, mechanically inspected, mint condition***

***Dealer #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 203,325 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda CX-9 GT
 232,965 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac Torrent
161,729 KM
$4,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory