2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

83,579 KM

$18,277

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

SE / SXT

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

83,579KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9645919
  • Stock #: 26UTNA22834
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1FR722834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline P.C.
  • Interior Colour Premium Cloth Bucket Seats - Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA22834
  • Mileage 83,579 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

