2015 Dodge Journey

139,169 KM

$13,750

+ tax & licensing
$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

Limited

2015 Dodge Journey

Limited

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

139,169KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10024071
  • Stock #: ML6151
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG0FT754573

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 139,169 KM

$13750 + $195 Doc. fee***7 Passenger***

***Dealer number #31142***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-XXXX

604-551-1009

