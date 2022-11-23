Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

139,169 KM

Details Description Features

$13,750

+ tax & licensing
$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

Limited

2015 Dodge Journey

Limited

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

139,169KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9388081
  • Stock #: ML6059
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG0FT754573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 139,169 KM

Vehicle Description

$13750 + $195 Doc. fee***Dealer #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

