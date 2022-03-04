$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2015 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
103,257KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8531219
- Stock #: ML5912
- VIN: 2FMPK4K81FBB49250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,257 KM
Vehicle Description
$27995 + $195 Doc. fee
***Mint Condition, Two Sets of Tires***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
