2015 Ford Edge

103,257 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

Titanium

2015 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,257KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8531219
  • Stock #: ML5912
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K81FBB49250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,257 KM

Vehicle Description

$27995 + $195 Doc. fee

***Mint Condition, Two Sets of Tires***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

