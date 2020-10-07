Menu
2015 Ford Escape

18,000 KM

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE EcoBoost 4WD 2.0L

2015 Ford Escape

SE EcoBoost 4WD 2.0L

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

18,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6184770
  • Stock #: 5877
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G90FUC51253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5877
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Ford Escape SE EcoBoost 4WD. Well equipped with Heated front cloth seats, Power drivers seat, Dual zone climate control, Power panoramic vista roof, Navigation, Satellite radio, A/V input, Usb input, SD card slot, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Cargo mat, Back up camera, Parking sensors, Trailer hitch, Window rain guards, Fog lamps, 17 Sparkle Silver alloy wheels. 2.0L Turbocharged inline 4 cylinder mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 240hp / 270lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.    Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Driver Side Airbag

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

