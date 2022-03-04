Menu
2015 Ford Focus

105,793 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

105,793KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8640863
  • Stock #: ML5928
  • VIN: 1FADP3K20FL377616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,793 KM

Vehicle Description

$11999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Mint Condition***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

