$11,999+ tax & licensing
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2015 Ford Focus
2015 Ford Focus
SE
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
105,793KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8640863
- Stock #: ML5928
- VIN: 1FADP3K20FL377616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,793 KM
Vehicle Description
$11999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Mint Condition***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4