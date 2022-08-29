$27,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang
Location
D.V. Exotic Auto Group
8855 Laurel St Unit 105, Vancouver, BC V6P 3V9
604-416-8988
$27,995
- Listing ID: 9190090
- Stock #: D265F
- VIN: 1FA6P8THXF5427967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # D265F
- Mileage 54,207 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium With 54,207kms, One Owner Before, No Any Accident, Full Service Records At Ford Service Shop. It Comes With 310 Horsepower 2.3L Engine Paired With 6-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, EcoBoost Performance Package, Power Seats, Full Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats, Stability/Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Dusk Sensing Headlamps, Xenon High Intensity Discharge Headlamp, Remote Anti-Theft Alarm System, USB Port, Rear View Camera, Power Windows, Keyless Function, Multifunction Electric Power Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Touch Screen, Bluetooth And Much More!Stock# D265F$595 Documentation FeeLease&Finance At Low Interest Rate, O.A.C.We Provide History, Service, Inspection Report And 15 Days Worry Free Warranty.DL# 40579
