2015 Ford Transit Connect

170,000 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

XLT

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9024382
  • Stock #: ML6009
  • VIN: NMOLS7F7XF1228544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$22999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

