2015 Honda Accord

74,700 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

Coupe V6 Coupe EX-L W/Navi

2015 Honda Accord

Coupe V6 Coupe EX-L W/Navi

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

74,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8187687
  Stock #: 6307
  VIN: 1hgct2b82fa800130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour San Marino Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6307
  • Mileage 74,700 KM

Vehicle Description

A local, Rebuilt Honda Accord V6 Coupe EX-L W/Navi. Well equipped with Heated front leather seats, Power drivers seat, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Honda sound with CD player, Satellite radio, Hard drive data, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Aha, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Lane departure warning, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Back up camera, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, 18 Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 278hp / 252lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment Package
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

