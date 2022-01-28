$19,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2015 Honda Accord
Coupe V6 Coupe EX-L W/Navi
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8187687
- Stock #: 6307
- VIN: 1hgct2b82fa800130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour San Marino Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 6307
- Mileage 74,700 KM
Vehicle Description
A local, Rebuilt Honda Accord V6 Coupe EX-L W/Navi. Well equipped with Heated front leather seats, Power drivers seat, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Honda sound with CD player, Satellite radio, Hard drive data, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Aha, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Lane departure warning, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Back up camera, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, 18 Alloy wheels. 3.5L V6 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic transmission rated by the factory at 278hp / 252lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Blue Star Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.