Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Accord

78,926 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,926KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8270832
  • Stock #: MP3292
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F90FA804789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # MP3292
  • Mileage 78,926 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Destination Mazda

2005 Nissan Sentra 1.8
 166,181 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry XSE
 15,216 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS
 81,736 KM
$23,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

Call Dealer

604-294-XXXX

(click to show)

604-294-4299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory